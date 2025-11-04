Break-in destroys Calderdale town crier's fundraising bid for Overgate Hospice after thieves steal his passport

Burglars have ruined a Calderdale town crier’s plans to raise cash for Overgate Hospice.

Antony Law, who is Todmorden Town Crier, was meant to fly to Morocco this weekend to take part in a Sahara Desert trek in aid of the charity.

But he has had to abandon the mammoth fundraising mission after thieves broke into his home and stole his passport.

The break-in happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday night, while Antony was out, and saw the culprits take items including his luggage set and a matching passport holder, containing his passport.

Todmorden Town Crier Antony Law

The town crier says he has tried every means possible to obtain a new passport, including trying to secure an emergency appointment at the passport office in Liverpool.

"To say I am devastated after five months of intensive training, preparation and fundraising is a huge understatement,” he has posted.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that this selfish act has not only violated me personally and taken sentimental items that can never be replaced — but has now taken away the charity event I have been working towards all year as your town crier.

"I know many of you have kindly donated to support this trek. If anyone would like their sponsorship returned, please just let me know — and I will personally cover any refund so that Overgate Hospice does not lose out.

"There is still a slim chance that I may be able to get an appointment later this week and join the team a day or two late — and if that miracle aligns I will update you all immediately.

"Thank you for the kindness, support, messages and love that so many of you have already shown during this awful week. It has meant more than you know.”

Antony has raised more than £3,500 has so far on his online fundraiser for the hospice, which he has nominated as his charity foe the year.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/antony-law-todmordentowncrier

Anyone with any information about the break-in which might help with the police’s investigation should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or use the live chat on the force’s website.