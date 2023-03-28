Band President Stephen Howes said: “We are eager to open our doors to our patrons, supporters and anyone interested not only in brass music, its history and heritage, but also local and family history.

"I am sure visitors will be surprised at the extent of our archive and collection of historical memorabilia.

"Many local people will have family connections to the band and we are always interested in hearing stories of former players and peoples' memories of the band."

Photo: Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band

There will be guided tours of the band’s extensive headquarters, talks about the history and traditions of the band, film archive presentations and photographic displays.

Musical entertainment will be given by a brass octet made up of players from the band and light refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Stephen added: “2022 was one of the most successful years in the history of the Brighouse and Rastrick Band, we were crowned British Open Champions, Brass in Concert Champions and 4BarsRest 'Band of the Year'.

"We hope local people and those from further afield will come along and enjoy what we hope will be a memorable day in the history of our unique band."

The open day takes place in the grounds of Brighouse High School, 73 Finkil Street, Brighouse HD6 2NY.