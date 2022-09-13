Brighouse and Rastrick Band win first British Open Championship in 44 years
Brighouse and Rastrick Band ended their 44 year wait for the British Open title as Prof David King led them to success.
The band took crown on Saturday at the event, at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall, and is their seventh victory in the contest.
Every band played the same song, The World Rejoicing by Edward Gregson, which is 16 minutes long.
Andy Moore, who plays solo horn in the 30-piece band, said: “We’re absolutely delighted, over the moon.
"We’ve been really close on so many occasions, we’ve had two seconds and a third.
"It’s always the strongest line-up. We’ve won the national finals in 2017 and a couple a few years before that but you don’t always necessarily get the top bands there because of how the qualifying system works.
"But the Open is always the strongest line-up and that makes it the most difficult to win but also the most fulfilling.”