Brighouse Art Circle open to new members
Artists and painters of all abilities have been encouraged to join Brighouse Art Circle.
By Adam Cheshire
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 7:58 am
The arts and crafts club meets every Thursday at Waring Green Community Centre in Brighouse and new members, of all abilities, will be warmly welcomed throughout the year.
On Thursday September 22, at 7.30pm, there will be a demonstration on stained glass with Tina Green and on September 29 there will be a workshop based on still life.
For more details visit www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk