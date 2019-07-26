Brighouse Artisan market returns to celebrate independent producers and makers

Independent producers and marker will be out in force for the Brighouse Artisan Market

The town will once again welcome talented traders from the local area with an array of different farmers, artisans and vendors offering lots of different things on Sunday July 28, 10am to 4pm.

If it’s food you’re looking for, then we have locally made cheeses, bread made by local bakers, meat from local farmers and a great selection of cakes and sweets.

Jams and chutneys made from locally sourced fruits or delicious pork pies from a local pig farmer to a delicious chocolate fountain.

There is a wide selection of locally produced crafts, ranging from jewellery to glassware, soaps to ceramics and bags to knitwear.

