Brighouse author is delighted by success of debut festive novel 'Igloo'

Jennifer Burkinshaw’s latest book hit the top of Amazon’s ‘hot new holiday releases’ (e-version).

The story follows sixteen-year-old Nirvana who discovers a a hidden igloo during a surprise Christmas holiday in the French Alps. When its builder, Jean-Louis, finds her trespassing, he suggests they share the igloo, and as the pair find common ground in their struggles to be themselves, they realise they are each other’s perfect Christmas gift. When Niv returns home to Lancashire the pair face new problems, alone, and their battle to be together becomes infinitely harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former English and Drama teacher, who has built up a following on Tiktok, says sales of her book in e-book form and paperback are beyond her wildest dreams.

Jennifer Burkinshaw

Jennifer said: “I’m in my late 50s and spent a long time learning the writing craft through an MA in Creative Writing for Young Adults, a long time writing IGLOO with an editor and a long time finding my indie publisher!

"Over the last two months, I’ve worked obsessively to create for my book everything an author with a big publishing house would get – a bookshop launch party, signings in Waterstones and a dozen other bookshops, school visits, library events, a blog tour, podcast interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“IGLOO’s success is beyond my wildest dreams and I hope it will inspire other self and indie-published authors to aspire as high as possible.”

For more information on Igloo visit www.amazon.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad