Brighouse businesswoman Harpreet makes it through to next round of BBC show The Apprentice

Harpreet Kaur, who grew up helping out in her parent's shop - Waring Green Stores, is now one of 10 candidates left trying to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Last night saw the contestants take on a computer game challenge.

She took to social media last night to say: "Game over? Nah not yet. I’m halfway there- week 5= DONE!"

Harpreet Kaur is through to the next stage of The Apprentice.

Her parents, Jas and Pete, have run Waring Green Stores, on Garden Road, since moving to the area in 2002.

They, along with many of their customers, are rooting for the young businesswoman.

Harpreet said watching and assisting her mum and dad in the shop is what helped instil her strong work ethic.

The Apprentice is shown on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm. Previous episodes are available on iPlayer.