Brighouse cat reunited with owner after catching train to Manchester Airport

TransPennine Express (TPE) staff had a surprise passenger this week - a well-known cat who embarked on an early morning journey from Brighouse to Manchester Airport.

Angel, a 15-year-old black-and-white cat, is something of a local legend in Brighouse who is known for her sense of adventure.

She’s previously been spotted riding a rail replacement bus and making herself at home in the local pub, earning quite the reputation among locals for her independent streak.

Angel the cat on a TPE service.

But her latest outing took her curiosity to a whole new level.

Conductor Will Saunders was working TPE’s 3:55am service from Brighouse on Tuesday, October 28 when he noticed Angel wandering along the platform.

Moments after departure, a passenger let Will know a four-pawed stowaway had somehow hopped aboard.

Unfazed by the journey, Angel confidently padded up and down the train, greeting passengers and following Will through the carriages as if she were part of the TPE crew.

When the service arrived at Manchester Airport, Will and his colleagues made sure their furry passenger was safe and comfortable.

They gently settled her into a cardboard box and took the whisker-wandering adventurer to the station office while they figured out what to do next.

With help from his partner, who brought a cat carrier, Will took Angel home to Stockport for the night, to keep her safe.

The next morning, it was Will’s partner who spotted a number on Angel’s collar.

After contacting her relieved owners, the pair drove Angel all the way back to Brighouse - reuniting the well-travelled feline with her family.

Will Saunders, Conductor at TPE, said: “As a cat lover myself, I couldn’t leave her to fend for herself. She was so calm and confident on the train - it was like she’d done it before!

“I’m just glad we could keep her safe and get her back home. She’s clearly a much-loved cat.”

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, added: “Our teams are used to helping customers reach their destinations, but this was definitely one of our more unusual passengers.

“We’re just glad we could make sure this adventurous feline made it home safely.”