Brighouse charity may have to shut its food bank

Louise Reed and Nicola Freemantle from Focus4Hope in Brighouse

Focus4Hope, which helps people all over Calderdale, needs help coming up with £1,500 a month to stay in its current premises off Thornton Square.

If not, its team face having to shut the food bank which serves dozens of struggling families every week,

“If we can’t get it, we can’t be a food bank,” said Founder and Chief Executive Louise Reed.

“We’re asking for help to keep us open.”

The charity has been using the current space rent-free but has been told this arrangement is coming to an end in March.

Its team are appealing for any businesses who would consider sponsoring a month, or several months', rent and bills so they can continue their valuable work to get in touch.

Their current location is ideal because it is cold enough to store food, said Louise, large and so central to Brighouse.

But they would consider moving if anyone has alternative premises to offer that would be suitable.

As well as running the food bank, the charity has started hosting sessions for vulnerable people in a bid to help them feel less isolated.

It is also looking at starting a coffee morning for elderly residents.

But without a big enough base, the team will have to return to working from a small office, which will limit the services they can offer.

Focus4Hope has been running its food bank for more than a year and sends out 45 food parcels a week.

For Christmas, they teamed up with fellow charity Calderdale Lighthouse to put together nearly 400 festive hampers and provide gifts for nearly 2,000 children from hard-hit families.

“We do it because we care,” said Louise. “No one is a number to us. People are important to us.

“We won’t let anyone go hungry.”