Louise Reed, Nicola Freemantle and Lindsey Thompson from Focus4Hope

A Brighouse charity is warning that it is needed more than ever as it celebrates its eighth birthday.

Focus 4 Hope aims to help people struggling to afford food and promotes inclusivity and community support for vulnerable individuals and families.

They opened their community hub to local businesses, supporters and volunteers to celebrate their milestone, and were joined by the Mayor of Calderdale, Ann Kingston, who gave a speech highly commending the work the charity has done.

Louise Reed, CEO and founder of Focus4Hope, said: "We're seeing a significant increase in the number of people needing support; whether that be the elderly, homeless or families.

"People in our community are anxious ahead of winter, not knowing how they will afford to feed their families or heat their homes.

"We want people to know that as a charity, we are here to help.

"For many people, there is no light at the end of the tunnel and our community is suffering as a consequence.

"The cost of living crisis is a burden on household incomes, with money only stretching so far.

"We now have more people needing to access our Social Supermarket for affordable food, coming to us for help with debt and money worries and needing assistance with their gas and electric.

"As a charity we are fortunate to be able to help people get back on their feet and importantly improve their wellbeing." Focus4Hope have recently been awarded a grant of £266,671 from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will help the charity immensely in the coming years.

"The funding from the National Lottery gives us a secure safety net, covering our overhead costs, meaning that all the donations and fundraising can go directly back into the community and allows us to reassure people that our charity will be here for them in the coming years.” Louise said.

“Without donations like these we wouldn’t be able to keep up with the growing demand.

"We are so grateful to have been given such an amazing amount of money.

"It’s going to allow us to increase the amount of support, activities, meals and care we can give out over the coming months quickly and directly to where it is needed most." Another grant, provided by the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s Safer Community Fund, of £9,790, will be used bythe charity to support survivors of domestic abuse.

"It will help individuals and families who have fled domestic violence set up in their new homes," said Louise, "providing kitchen essentials like kettles, toasters and dinner sets.

"We’re very grateful to the Mayor for helping us to support people leaving violent homes and emergency accommodation.

"We are receiving more referrals related to domestic violence each month.

"Women who require clothes and shoes having left with only the clothes on their back and large families who are housed in one hotel room

"It can be a very difficult and emotive situation. I’m very happy these funds allow us to continue this work.” The charity is also preparing for one of their major fundraising events of the year.

Style and Sax 2, The Devil Wears Preloved is being held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Huddersfield on October 31 and will feature a preloved fashion show with a spooky twist and live entertainment from Ellie Sax and Halifax’s Dame Shirley Bazzey.

Tickets are available on the charity's website.