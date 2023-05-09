Panache Power, a team from Panache Cheer and Dance Club, is a senior pom team made up of local athletes aged between 13 and 21-years-old.

The club was established in 2006 and has produced many of the top level athletes who are current members of the national cheerleading team - Team England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the club won a national competition to attend the All Star World Championships in Florida and since then, their team has worked incredibly hard both training and fundraising to attend this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Photo: Panache Cheer and Dance Club

Head Coach and director, Robyn Morrison, said: “This really was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for my athletes to attend the worlds, they work so hard and really have been so looking forward to representing Panache in this elite world competition.

"To win gold was amazing, it really is a massive accomplishment and I am unbelievably proud of all they have achieved and to win gold was exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also got the highest dance score of the entire competition which is brilliant and we’re awarded World Champion rings and a bracelet.”

The All Star Cheerleading Championships had over 6,000 athletes compete from all over the world in styles such as pom, jazz, hip hop, cheer, lyrical and variety.

Photo: Panache Cheer and Dance Club

Panache are currently recruiting for new students to join their programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to know more information, you can contact head coach Robyn on 07876 052885.

Photo: Panache Cheer and Dance Club