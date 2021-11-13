Brighouse co-working space hosts inaugural charity drawing class

Brighub, which is home to creative businesses Faith PR, Social & Content and Fab Media as well as numerous freelancers, is keen to support artists and has provided space for Halifax-based artist Michael McCartney to showcase a series of abstract paintings at Vulcan House, the home of BrigHub.

Michael McCartney, who obtained his BA degree in Visual Arts from Leeds Beckett University in 2008, has held several solo and joint exhibitions at various locations, including Calderdale College, Artworks Gallery in Halifax and South Square Gallery, Bradford.

His abstract, figurative and landscapes are on permanent display at BrigHub. Currently his paintings are also available to purchase through Saatchi Art Gallery.

Carl Hopkins with the attendees of the drawing class

BrigHub is also becoming a centre for both business and creative networking events and this month BrigHub director, Carl Hopkins, held a drawing class in collaboration with Brighouse-based Cancer Research UK fundraiser, Anthony Kimmince-Cooke.

The evening was attended by residents who were shown how to draw portraits by BrigHub co-founder Carl Hopkins, who is a former Leeds art school graduate. All attendees – many of whom were novices - completed a pencil drawing of Sir Ian McKellen on the night.

Mr Hopkins said: “So many people want to draw but believe they cannot draw. Over the course of two hours I introduced the attendees to a few rules and a simple technique. The results over the evening were impressive.