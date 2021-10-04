Brighouse coffee morning raises more than £1,000 for Macmillan

Arlene Raw (left) and bakes at the sale.

Cafe 139 on Bradford Road, which is run mainly by volunteers from Cornerstone Church Brighouse, hosted the fundraiser.

Church member Arlene Raw said: “All the volunteers and our cafe manager Nat worked so hard to make it a huge success.

“The cafe was packed out all day and we managed to raise an amazing £1,088.42 for the charity.