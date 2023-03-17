Brighouse couple who met at youth club playing table tennis to celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Anne and Peter Dalby will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday (March 23).

The couple met at Bailiff Bridge Youth Club where they both enjoyed playing table tennis.

Anne, whose maiden name is Grummett, also enjoyed attending ballet and tap classes and competitions.

Peter and Anne Dalby

Peter was a member of Halifax Harriers and enjoyed competing in cross country and fell running.

They married at St John’s Church in Coley on in 1963 and lived in Bailiff Bridge with their two children.

Anne was a shorthand typist in an accounts department and Peter started off in pattern making, then went to teacher training college and became a lecturer in Huddersfield.

The couple still enjoy attending St John’s Church, where Anne is part of the flower arranging team and Peter sings in the choir.

Peter and Anne on their wedding day back in 1963

Peter also sings in the Overgate Hospice Choir – and they both still enjoy playing table tennis.

The couple have four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and plan to celebrate their 60 happy years of marriage with family and friends.

And what is their secret to a long and happy marriage? The couple say the key is “sharing”.

Families can apply for cards to be sent from King Charles for couples celebrating their diamond wedding, 65th, 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.

The King's congratulatory messages consist of a card containing a personalised message and come in a special envelope.

