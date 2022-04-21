Brighouse dancer's dreams come true in professional production with English Youth Ballet

Yvie Sykes, 13 from Brighouse, is featuring in Coppélia, the charming story ballet about the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll.

North Halifax Grammar School pupil Yvie has been busy rehearsing for the production which is set to be performed at St George’s Hall, Bradford on April 22 and 23.

Yvie's mum Louise Sykes said: "We feel really proud that Yvie has been chosen to perform in Coppelia with EYB, which is very much down to her willingness to spend long hours practicing and her dedication to dance. Yvie is so excited to be performing in the ballet and can't wait to get on the stage."

The dancer, who attends Sutton School of Performing Arts, is part of 70 young dancers from the local area in the cast of Coppélia.

They have joined the six principal dancers at the English Youth Ballet who have danced with major ballet companies all over the world.

English Youth Ballet is one of the UK’s largest ballet companies and previously won The Stage Award for special achievement in regional theatre.