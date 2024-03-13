Photo: Overgate Hospice

The group have fundraised for Overgate for 16 years hosting a variety of events including annual fashion shows, bake sales, jumble sales, walks, raffling hampers, and also supporting Overgate Hospice events.

Angela began fundraising in 2007, whilst her husband Nigel was being cared for at Overgate Hospice.

The care they both received prompted Angela to set up a fundraising walk along the Brighouse canal from the Red Rooster pub to Sowerby Bridge on August Bank Holiday 2007.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

As the event approached sadly Nigel became too ill, so Angela was at his side whilst friends continued the planned walk with fundraising buckets in hand.

During his time at the hospice, Nigel and Angela were able to celebrate their grandson’s second birthday. They gathered outside Nigel’s private room on the terrace, a memory the family will always cherish.

Prior to this time Angela wasn’t aware of the Hospice’s existence which is one of the reasons why the group aim to raise awareness of Overgate Hospice as well as fundraising.

The group was initially made up of friends and family, including those who had worked with Angela at Halifax Bank. Members now include Angela, Treasurers Sue Lambert and Pat Barlow, “Admin Star” Jean Richardson, and Dawn Turner, Jhansie Chadwick, Leonora Dale, Kath Ellis, Doreen Green and Diane Atkinson who all volunteer their time and efforts to raise significant funds for Overgate Hospice.

Angela said: “We’re always looking for fresh and new ways to raise money and keep people interested. We can’t raise money without the amazing people in the Calderdale community.

"There are so many kind people. As a group we would encourage other members of Calderdale communities to set up Overgate friends groups to support Overgate Hospice.”

Some of the Brighouse Friends group have also raised funds by taking on overseas challenges at The Great Wall of China and a Cambodia cycle ride.

The most recent event was a fashion show at Old Brodleians Rugby Club, and upcoming events include an evening with Robbie as Michael Bublé at Rastrick Bowling Club on March 16 and Norfest on May 18 at Norland Working Men’s Club.