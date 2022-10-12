Brighouse High School teacher and students presented with prizes for winning poetry competition
The Arts Society Halifax Branch has presented a teacher and two students from Brighouse High with their prizes for winning a poetry competition.
The presentation was part of the group's lecture at Square Chapel.
The Arts Society Halifax Branch is part of a nationwide organisation to promote and appreciate all aspects of art and design.
The head office, based in London, offered a grant of £250 to encourage art among young people in the community.
They held a poetry competition with Halifax schools, for the 5th and 6th Form students.
The theme was ‘the four seasons’ with an open, broad based, free creative pathway for interpretation.
There was one outstanding school submission unanimously agreed by the committee, from Brighouse High School.
Head of English Ruth James was given £200 to spend on the English department, and students James Lagutin and Billie-Jo Wood a £25 book token along with a signed copy of a Simon Armitage book, plus a signed book for the department.