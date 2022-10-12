Brighouse High School teacher and students presented with prizes for winning poetry competition

Young arts coordinator Jo Harris from The Arts Society Halifax, right, presents poetry competition prizes to head of English Ruth James, left, and students Billie-Jo Wood and James Lagutin, from Brighouse High School.

The presentation was part of the group's lecture at Square Chapel.

The Arts Society Halifax Branch is part of a nationwide organisation to promote and appreciate all aspects of art and design.

The head office, based in London, offered a grant of £250 to encourage art among young people in the community.

They held a poetry competition with Halifax schools, for the 5th and 6th Form students.

The theme was ‘the four seasons’ with an open, broad based, free creative pathway for interpretation.

There was one outstanding school submission unanimously agreed by the committee, from Brighouse High School.