Brighouse hosts F1 in Schools World Championship

5 June 2021..... Founder and chairman of F1 in Schools Andrew Denford on the broadcasting set in the Denford factory in Brighouse featuring a replica F1 car, beaming the races worldwide on YouTube. The F1 in Schools headquarters at Denford Ltd in Brighouse hosting the 16th annual F1 in Schools World Finals over the weekend. 43 teams of students from 18 countries around the world joined via Zoom to watch their F1 in Schools cars race on the official F1 in Schools 20 metres track, in a time of around one second. Picture Tony Johnson

The talented youngsters narrowly beat 42 other teams from 18 countries, with Quintolux from Ireland in second place. Nebula from Australia completed the 1-2-3 with third place.

The Zoom-powered Awards Show, with online attendance by the teams, teachers, families and friends, dignitaries and key Formula 1 paddock personnel, celebrated the achievements of the F1 in Schools World Finalists, with the future engineers and professionals of the Formula 1 industry having worked tirelessly in pursuit of the ultimate prize, to be crowned World Champion and win valuable University scholarships from UCL Engineering, London.

Brittania Red impressed the judges with the quality of their work with the team excelling in many areas of the competition, with a superbly designed and engineered car, the team creating an engaging, professional presentation, showing innovation and a depth of STEM understanding far beyond their years.

The team also collected the Best Engineered Car and Verbal Presentation Awards on their way to the ultimate victory, with Amelia Doward, Team Manager, 16, Callum Green, 16, Zachary Taylor, 17, Edward Hodgson, 17, Caolmhe Thomas, 16 and Abigail Bessant, 16 delighted with their achievements.

Messages of congratulations from Formula 1 drivers were well received by all the students with 20 awards being presented during the event.

Andrew Denford said of this year’s World Finals: “I would like to congratulate every student in every team for all the work that they have put into the competition, in one of the most challenging years that we’ve all had to endure.

“We’ve met some very talented students and it was a very close competition, with Brittania Red just outperforming their rivals, they were just superb, huge congratulations to them.

“We had three very exciting days of competition including plenty of close racing, with the passion of the students shining through in all the judged sessions. I know that all the students will have had an amazing Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals 2020(21).”

The Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals is held with the support of a host of sponsors including Formula 1, Aramco, Zoom, Autodesk, Denford, FIA Women in Motorsport, The Institution of Engineering and Technology, UCL Engineering and FIA Action for Road Safety.

