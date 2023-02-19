Brighouse mother and daughter banned from keeping animals after neglecting their pet dogs

A court heard the two dogs, Dobby, an elderly female mastiff who was suffering from chronic untreated cystitis and Mickey Blue, a male Staffordshire bull terrier who had bilateral conjunctivitis, were removed from the property on May 17 2022.

Hayley Warmisham and Ann Warmisham of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, have now been banned from keeping all animals for a period of ten and seven years respectively after they were sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates Court on February 7 following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both women had pleaded guilty to animal welfare offences at an earlier hearing on January 23 2023.

One of the dogs had chronic cystitis that had been left untreated

The court heard that RSPCA animal rescue officer Kris Walker had previously issued a warning notice to Hayley Warmisham in October 2021 and she had been advised to improve the living conditions and clip the dogs’ nails and treat them for fleas.

“On entry into the property I was overtaken by the smell of ammonia, which was making my eyes water even with a face covering on, the environment was disgusting,” the officer said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was full of rubbish, it was dirty and there was faeces and puddles of urine in every room. All the flooring seen in the hallway, kitchen and bathroom were stained with urine.”

Conditions at the property had improved by November 2021, and Hayley Warmisham said both dogs had been seen by a vet, although RSPCA officers made further attempts to check on the welfare of the dogs in person and by phone.

Mother and daughter banned from keeping animals after neglecting their pet dogs

The court heard that when RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby visited the property on May 17 2022, Dobby and Mickey Blue were found contained in the filthy bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flat smelt so strongly of ammonia that the officer’s eyes began to water on entering the property, which was cluttered and dirty throughout.

“When Hayley Warmisham opened the bathroom door there was a very strong smell of faeces and urine much stronger than the smell already inside the house,” said inspector Hodby.

“The entire floor was soaked in urine and there were multiple piles of faeces in the room.

"She advised that the dogs were not always locked inside the bathroom and that they were only there due to workmen coming to look at the boiler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She said that the water on the floor was due to the water leaking from the boiler, but it was clear it was not water as it smelt very strongly of ammonia and it was also yellow in colour and not clear.”

Thirteen year old Dobby was bright, alert and in good body condition but had very overgrown nails and was struggling to walk. Mickey Blue, who was approximately five, was in similarly good body condition but had very sore and red eyes. It was clear that conditions had not improved and the dogs were removed, with Hayley Warmisham giving consent for them to be taken for veterinary treatment.

A vet from the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital, where both dogs were seen, gave evidence in the case. She said Dobby had been suffering from chronic, untreated cystitis for a period of up to five months and had reportedly been displaying obvious signs of having a urinary/bladder issue - including toileting very frequently in the property. She said any reasonable dog owning member of the public would have taken their pet to a vet much sooner.

She said the bilateral conjunctivitis seen in Mickey Blue may have been caused by his chronic exposure to noxious and irritating substances such as ammonia in the soiled environment where Dobby and Mickey Blue were being kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that both women had failed to meet the dogs’ needs by not providing them with a suitable clean, dry, spacious and comfortable living environment and opportunities for them to exercise and express natural and enjoyable behaviours. They had also failed to take them for prompt veterinary care.

Both dogs were put on a treatment plan and responded well to anti-inflammatories and antibiotics but sadly while in RSPCA care they both developed forms of cancer and a vet made the decision to put them to sleep - with their owners’ consent - to end their suffering.

Hayley Warmisham was banned from keeping all animals for ten years and given a 12 month conditional discharge. She was also ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £22. Ann Warmisham was disqualified from keeping all animals for seven years, given a 12 month conditional discharge and told to pay costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £22.

In mitigation the court heard that Ann Warisham accepted that her property was not an environment which was suitable for her and her daughter, let alone her animals. Hayley Warisham admitted she was not in a position to provide the financial support the animals needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad