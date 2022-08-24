Brighouse mum-of-two to undergo head shave in aid of Alopecia UK

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren Lee, 33, from Bailiff Bridge, will undergo a sponsored head shave as part of Alopecia Awareness Month on Saturday, September 17, and has also organised a fun day at Odsal Stadium in Bradford.

Lauren's son Killian, aged six, developed alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition which causes hair loss, aged two.

As September is Alopecia Awareness Month, Lauren as signed up to be a charity champion for Alopecia UK, a charity working to improve the lives of those affected by alopecia.

Brighouse mum Lauren Lee doing a head shave to raise awareness and funds, as her son has Alopecia. Pictured with her children Killian and Ada Brigg

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren is also aiming to raise £500 for the charity.

"Due to Killian being diagnosed at a young age I found it difficult to see his hair disappearing," said Lauren, "and having difficult conversations with the general public as myself and family members had questions about how long he had left, how poorly he was and what treatment he was having all these questions related to cancer and having to explain that he was fit and well but suffers with an auto immune disease called Alopecia.

"As Killian became more aware of his hair loss we spoke about hair doesn't define him and building his confidence.

"We have had questions about would we still love him if his hair went again which is difficult to hear from a young child.

Brighouse mum Lauren Lee doing a head shave to raise awareness and funds, as her son has Alopecia. Pictured with her children Killian and Ada Brigg

"It has also affected close relatives as they suffer from Alopecia and has previously felt it's their fault.

"At this moment it hasn't had any physical affect on him, he has a great bunch of friends that have seen him completely bald with no lashes and eyebrows to seeing him with hair and patches."

The head shave will take place on Saturday, September 17 during the fun day, which runs between 12pm and 7pm.

"Alopecia Awareness Month is massively important to give people the knowledge of Alopecia and letting society know that not all hair loss is due to cancer," said Lauren.

Brighouse mum Lauren Lee doing a head shave to raise awareness and funds, as her son has Alopecia. Pictured with her children Killian and Ada Brigg

"It would be amazing to not have stigma around hair loss.

"The work that Alopecia UK do is great for a small charity. They help with research, knowledge and advice to GP's, materials for those that are affected, support groups, events and get togethers for those suffering with Alopecia to meet."