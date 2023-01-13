Brighouse pooch is in the running to be named the UK’s ugliest dog

Photography company ParrotPrint.com, are offering a professional makeover and photo session prize to the dog crowned the ‘most hideous’ in the UK.

They have now selected the ugliest seven dogs from hundreds of applicants with these finalists now going forward for a final selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger, a crossbreed from Brighouse, is one of the pooches to make the shortlist.

Roger from Brighouse

The seven finalists are:

Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands

Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales

Bella, a Pug from Sheffiled

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from Brighouse

Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Dahan, founder of ParrotPrint.com said: “We received hundreds of entries and these seven were the ones who made our eyes hurt when we looked at them.

“There really are some ugly mutts out there in the UK and we hope our contest will celebrate the best of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were clear from the outset that no pretty pets need apply and these seven certainly could not be described as good looking in any way, shape or form.

“Now our judges have the tough task of choosing exactly which of these mutts is the most offensive to look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will select one of these pets for the coveted title of Britain’s ugliest dog and they will win a makeover and photo session.

“Let’s see if we can transform the winning ugly dog into a beautiful pooch and brighten up its owner’s life at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe we can transform them into something truly beautiful and give their owners a fantastic photoshoot experience too.

“We look forward to selecting the winner and sharing their photoshoot experience with the world when we hope to show that every dog is beautiful no matter how ugly they might first appear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad