“Echoes of the North; Four Chapters in Time”, a new silent film with an original brass score, will transport audiences back to Northern England a century ago.

Made from more than a hundred fragments of archive film, it will take audiences down the highways and byways of northern life in the early 20th century - its industries and rural life, its wartimes and festivals, its holidays, family excursions and huge occasions.

The film will be accompanied by a new score – the first ever all-brass soundtrack for a silent film – composed by acclaimed composer and musician Neil Brand, who brings his unique touch with silent film to the project, breathing new life into the rare and evocative images with his brass soundtrack.

Principal cornet Tom Smith, with the British Open Shield, leads B&R as they march at Lees and Springhead in the Whit Friday contest earlier this month

It will be performed live by Brighouse & Rastrick Band, winners of the 2022 British Open Brass Band Championship, with orchestral conductor Ian McElligott.

Neil said: “If ever a marriage of two art forms was long overdue, it is this coming together of silent film and brass band music.

"The wonderful, resonant images of people going about their lives, work, play and conflict in the first 30 years of the last century spring to life with the timeless beauty of the brass band sound, music that evolves and matches every contrasting mood for us today, just as it could have done when these scenes were shot.

"I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to create scores for these images, and to work with one of the greatest bands in the world. This will be a very special event, the first of its kind.”

B&R playing in the shade of the trees at Dobcross at the Whit Friday contest

Earlier this month, Brighouse & Rastrick Band were crowned Whit Friday champions, sweeping the board at the Saddleworth 2023 Brass Band Competition.

The concert will also feature brass band favourites before the film.