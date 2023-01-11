Brighouse resident celebrates 100th birthday and is thrilled with card from the King

Dora Clay was born 11 January 1923. She has lived all of her life in Brighouse, firstly at Rastrick then 33 years in Clifton. After marrying Kenneth Beaton in 1950, they had two daughters Margaret and Christine.

Sadly she was widowed in 1968 when Kenneth was involved in a traffic accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dora worked at Squires bakery up to retirement at 60. Through the years she has been an active member of church, firstly at Bridge End Congregational and latterly the Central Methodist.

Dora celebrates her 100th birthday at Bridge House Care Home, Brighouse

Dora’s family said: “Within the family, Dora’s claim to fame was getting a full quote for a conservatory from a cold call telephone salesman, who thought he was having a good day until she asked if they could be fitted to a second floor flat!”

Her family are planning to join her to mark this achievement at Bridge House Care Home where she now lives.