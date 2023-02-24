Joan Bate

Joan Bate grew up on a farm in Lowton, near Warrington and served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War Two.

She later trained and worked as a comptometer operator.

Joan married Arthur in 1950 and is mum to daughter Janet, has two granddaughters, Suzanne and Jill, and four great grandchildren, Dominic, Franco, Nancy and Amber.

Joan moved to Brighouse from Leigh in 2012 to be nearer to her family and is a member of Brighouse Third Age at Waring Green where she regularly plays whist.