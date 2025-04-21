Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brighouse Town Deal Board says that residents and businesses across the town have been key to the development of plans for the £19.1 million UK Government-funded Town Deal.

The significant investment is supporting projects as part of the Brighouse Deal, aiming to make the town a more attractive place for people to shop and spend time and money.

The first project has already been delivered, with the opening of the new Industry 4.0 Hub, supporting the growth of digital and manufacturing skills.

The hub was delivered in partnership with Calderdale College at a brand-new facility based at the College’s Engineering Centre.

Latest artists’ impressions of Commercial Street.

Work is also well underway on the development of the town’s new market building by the canalside.

Final work on plans for the heart of Brighouse, to improve streets and public spaces in the town, has been shaped by extensive consultation and engagement.

The plans aim to create a place that is welcoming and pleasant to spend time, putting the focus on people not cars while continuing to give vital access to the town centre.

The project to has been nearly six years in development and, in that time, there have been consultations, open days and workshops.

Hundreds of people have been involved since 2019 as part of these engagement processes, on issues like parking, traffic and access.

The range of views has been broad, for example, some have suggested completely pedestrianising the town centre, whilst others have been against any pedestrianisation.

The Brighouse Town Deal Board, made up of representatives from businesses and the community, has had to balance and incorporate these views into proposals which unlocked the funding which has specific aims, ambitions and outcomes.

Changes made based on what people told the project team include:

Reintroduction of six pay and display parking spaces and an additional disabled bay along the canalside in Bethel Street car park, where the parklets were sited.

Increase in the number of on-street disabled spaces to nine.

Positioning of exclusive ‘Loading Only’ bays around the town in locations that will help facilitate deliveries, drop-offs and collections.

The introduction of additional on-street short-stay parking spaces on the edge of the town centre (Gooder Street and Lawson Road).

Additional space for loading outside the new market on the canalside to support drop-off and pick-up for stall holders, shops and businesses in the area.

Introduction of automated bollards to prevent vehicles from entering pedestrian space at key times of the day, whilst also providing conveniently located delivery space for the businesses at designated loading times.

Amending the location of crossings to ensure smooth traffic movement around the town centre for deliveries and access while improving links to the town’s bus station and ensuring a safer, more welcoming centre.

Retaining the focus on people not vehicles with more opportunities for town centre shops, venues and businesses to use pedestrianised areas free from vehicles and wider footways with better air quality and a more pleasant environment.

Directly impacted businesses have recently had the chance to have their say on the draft Traffic Regulation Orders.

These comments are now being assessed ahead of future, formal consultation on changes to vehicle movements and parking.

Chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, Coun Howard Blagbrough, said: “As the Town Deal Board, we are here to represent residents and businesses across Brighouse, and we know there are many different views.

"During the four formal engagement exercises, and the continued listening to businesses, shops and residents, we have heard a real range of opinions - from those who want full pedestrianisation to those who want more access for vehicles.

“It is not an easy job to get this once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform Brighouse right, and we thank for those have engaged constructively with the process to ensure we balance the objectives set by government for the scheme.

"We are confident these latest plans achieve that.

“From reinstating some additional parking bays, so that those who need to come into town and be near to where they need to be can do so, to ensuring we have pleasant, welcoming and safe vehicle-free areas for shoppers and visitors, these updated plans capture and take on board the range of opinions and try and incorporate the range of priorities.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “We work closely with the board and continue to support the development and delivery of exciting Town Deal plans for Brighouse, which have been shaped by local feedback from consultation events and regular engagement.

“Together we share a commitment to the future of Brighouse, supporting the council’s priorities for thriving towns by creating attractive, inclusive, and accessible town centres where people want to spend time and money.”