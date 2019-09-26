Brighouse restaurant wins our Curry House of the Year competition for third year in a row

The Royal Delhi Restaurant in Brighouse has been crowned Halifax Courier Curry House of the Year for the third year in a row.

Kipling’s of Sowerby Bridge came in second place, with Sultan Mahal in Halifax in third.

Rahrm Menir and Mohammed Rafiq, at Kiplings, Sowerby Bridge, 2nd place in the Courier Curry House of the Year 2019

Wajid Ali, co-owner of the Royal Delhi Restaurant with colleague Tariq Hussain, said: “It’s fantastic. It’s the third year in a row for us now. There can’t be that many places that have won it for three years in a row.

“We’ve got the best service, the best food and the best clientele.

“Without our customers we couldn’t do what we do. It’s all down to them, they’re fantastic.

“We put in a lot of hard work, but the best thing about us is our clientele in Brighouse.

Sultan Mahal, Halifax, 3rd place in the Halifax Courier Curry House of the Year 2019

“We’re hoping to open another restaurant by the end of this year in Huddersfield.”

Mohammed Rafiq, one of the partners of runners-up Kipling’s, said: “It’s amazing, it’s nice to see our hard work paying off.

“Last year one of our delivery drivers, Brian, was voted the best in Britain and that got us a lot of publicity from national news and even abroad.

“But this probably means more because this is voted for by our customers and people on our doorstep.

“To be recognised in this way by them is amazing, especially considering how many restaurants there are in Sowerby Bridge and Halifax.

“On our doorstep we have five Indian restaurants alone. Every year we’ve seen footfall increase in Sowerby Bridge, it’s a very competitive market.

“So we always make sure that we make every customer feel like royalty, and feel as though they are at home when they walk through our doors.

“That’s the most important thing, is how we treat our customers. You’ve got to make dining an experience and give them something different by making dining out a joy and an event.”

Congratulations to all the other finalists and to all who entered the competition.