Brighouse Salvation Army in King Street is handing out around 40 food parcels a week, compared to eight or nine a week in 2019.

It is also open as a warm space providing hot meals, company and debt advice, runs two parent and toddler groups, as well as a charity shop and community café.

Church Secretary Catherine Cutts, who runs Brighouse Salvation Army with a leadership team, said: “We’re looking for volunteers that can help with our parent and toddler group on a Tuesday as well as cooking and serving meals and hot drinks at the warm space on a Wednesday and the community café on a Saturday morning. We are also in need of people to help with setting up rooms and getting things ready for activities. We would love to hear from people keen to get involved.

Brian and Catherine Cutts Brighouse Salvation Army

“We are a small team and currently without our own officers (ministers) and as the need for our help increases, we want to make sure we can meet that demand. There are a lot of people in Brighouse who were hit particularly hard by the pandemic and then the cost of living rising, or are struggling with loneliness and isolation.

“We welcome volunteers with good organisational skills, a friendly manner and a commitment to protecting vulnerable people.”

Training will be given as well as relevant checks carried out for people working with children.

Catherine added: “As a church and charity, The Salvation Army would not be able to do what it does without volunteers. It can be a very rewarding, not only do you get to meet new people, volunteering can also help expand your own skillset. Knowing you are doing something to help your community can give you great satisfaction as well.”

Brighouse Salvation Army Citadel.

For people like Mark, 42, a former actor and voiceover artist, Brighouse Salvation Army was a lifeline when he lost work during the pandemic and ran out of money. He gets food parcels and comes to socialise at the weekly warm welcome.

Mark said: “I had paid my bills and had about £20 left for the rest of the month. I thought ‘what am I going to do?’ I found out that The Salvation Army runs a food bank so I just put my hands together and said to them ‘I need help’ and they were there for me.

“I also come to socialise. I’m warm at home, but when you’re the only person there the silence is a killer.

“This cost of living crisis is going to get worse, prices are going to go up, and living on benefits is not easy so to know there is help when you need it, it makes a difference. You need to take that help when it comes.”

For anyone interested in volunteering please contact Brighouse Salvation Army by phone 01484 401175, email [email protected] or pop into the building at 33 King Street.

