Brighouse Scout conquers challenge of climbing Snowdon and raises funds for new camping equipment

Harley Griffin is a Scout at Hove Edge Scout troop and has always enjoyed the outdoors walking at some of the county’s famous beauty spots.

But in recent years has been affected by a condition called Joint Hypermobility; a syndrome where he gets pain and stiffness from having very flexible joints that can lead to painful dislocations or sprains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this Harley was determined to gain his Chief Scouts Silver Award where for one of the categories he decided he wanted to take on Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.

Harley Griffin is a 10 year old Scout at Hove Edge Scout troop

On August 6 he set off on the four hour trek to the top of Mount Snowdon in winds of up 20mph and persistent rain.

After triumphantly making it to the peak Harley had a four hour trek back down followed by camping out in a nearby valley.

This was not only a personal challenge but also an attempt to raise funds to buy new camping equipment for the Scouts, Cubs, beavers and guides in Hove Edge.

Harley Griffin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley’s mum Josie Sargent knew more than most just how tough this was for him as she accompanied him on the walk and was emotionally moved watching his every step to the top.

She said: “I was in awe over his resilience and determination, and I could not be prouder of what he achieved.