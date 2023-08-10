News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Brighouse Scout conquers challenge of climbing Snowdon and raises funds for new camping equipment

A Brighouse 10-year-old has plenty to celebrate after conquering the highest mountain in Wales, Snowdon.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Harley Griffin is a Scout at Hove Edge Scout troop and has always enjoyed the outdoors walking at some of the county’s famous beauty spots.

But in recent years has been affected by a condition called Joint Hypermobility; a syndrome where he gets pain and stiffness from having very flexible joints that can lead to painful dislocations or sprains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite this Harley was determined to gain his Chief Scouts Silver Award where for one of the categories he decided he wanted to take on Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales.

Harley Griffin is a 10 year old Scout at Hove Edge Scout troopHarley Griffin is a 10 year old Scout at Hove Edge Scout troop
Harley Griffin is a 10 year old Scout at Hove Edge Scout troop
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: 45 fabulous photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2...

On August 6 he set off on the four hour trek to the top of Mount Snowdon in winds of up 20mph and persistent rain.

After triumphantly making it to the peak Harley had a four hour trek back down followed by camping out in a nearby valley.

This was not only a personal challenge but also an attempt to raise funds to buy new camping equipment for the Scouts, Cubs, beavers and guides in Hove Edge.

Harley GriffinHarley Griffin
Harley Griffin
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harley’s mum Josie Sargent knew more than most just how tough this was for him as she accompanied him on the walk and was emotionally moved watching his every step to the top.

She said: “I was in awe over his resilience and determination, and I could not be prouder of what he achieved.

To date Harley has raised £464 and anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/josephine-sargent

Related topics:BrighouseWales