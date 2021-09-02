Brighouse slimmer says she is now wedding ready

Michelle Purvis.

Michelle Purvis, 58, had joined a Slimming World group back last year, having previously joined before but stopping attending when she reached her goal.

She said: “I joined group in January 2020 to support my employer and in the first week I gained 1.5 lb, but staying to group meant I go the support of other members and the Consultant Sarah who were brilliant, whilst listening something changed in my mind like a switch had been flicked on. I went home planned my weekly food planner and the following week I lost 7.5lb, I was amazed! I’ve not looked back since.”

In August 2020 Michelle’s my fiancé proposed: “We set a date for September 30 2021, that was then my motivation to lose the weight, giving myself a year I didn’t want to put myself under pressure. I hit my personal achievement target in January 2021 this year, I couldn’t believe that I had also lost 22 inches off my body!”

“Prior to my weight loss in 2010 I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which led to lots of spells in hospital, which continued until just four months ago. Following Food Optimising, I was amazed how easy it was to follow, even with my medical condition I just avoided foods that I knew would make my condition flare up. I’ve now gone four months without any issues.”

Since losing weight Michelle has said she has more energy to play with her grandchildren, she can get into her old jeans comfortably, it’s given her more confidence as she is feeling amazing about herself.

She has also discovered the magic of being more active and is doing The Race For Life on September 12 at Greenhead park. “I love running, I no longer can feel my wobbly bits wobble, I have so much energy,” Michelle said.

“I’ve also joined Boogie Bounce, Lisa, another member of our group runs the classes. Before losing weight I was sluggish with no energy to do anything, now I feel like a new energetic person!”

“I’ve joined Slimming World four times, it always worked, I reached my goal weight each time. The difference this time is I stay to group, we are like one big supportive family. Listening to the members and my Consultant inspired me each week to carry on and I leave the meeting each week feeling refreshed and ready for the week ahead.”