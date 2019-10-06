Brighouse solicitors offering will-writing service with a charity twist

Solicitors in Brighouse are urging people to take advantage of a will-writing scheme with a charity twist.

Legal firms in the region have signed up to take part in Will Aid, an initiative that helps people prepare this important piece of paperwork with a professional during the month of November in exchange for a voluntary donation to Will Aid.

A recent study by Will Aid, which takes place across the country found that 50 per cent of adults have not prepared this vital piece of paperwork.

To address this, legal firms across the region have offered to give up some of their time in return for a voluntary donation which is then split between nine of the UK’s best- loved charities.

Brearleys Solicitors, based in Brighouse, have signed up for their sixth campaign.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid said: “People should log onto the Will Aid website to find participating solicitors in their area and make their appointment now, as available slots are being snapped up.

“Having a will is one of the most important, yet easiest things to tick off the to-do list and our charities benefit as a result. We need more solicitors to sign up to be part of the scheme and help local people write a will, as well as helping us make the 30th anniversary the best yet in terms of money raised.”

The suggested voluntary donation for your basic Will Aid will is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills

Jon Jacques, Chair of Will Aid said: “Will Aid relies on the philanthropy of our participating solicitors who so generously donate their time and waive their fees to write thousands of wills for people each year.

“As well as helping thousands of local people by providing them with the security of a professionally drawn-up will, these generous solicitors are helping the vital work of nine of the UK’s most highly regarded charities – ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trocaire.”