Brighouse Station welcomes Yorkshire In Bloom judge and showcases hard work of volunteers

The judge, who visited on July 20, was shown round by two members of the committee, meeting a variety of volunteers on the way round asking questions on the way.

Judging lasted just over an hour.

Almost all areas of the station were visited and at one point the judge was taken on safari along the edge of a recently completed low carbon bed where plants are allowed to die down in the winter and regrow the following year without the need to dig.

The judge was shown round by two members of the committee, meeting a variety of volunteers on the way round asking questions on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most weeds are smothered by the summer foliage of the existing plants which flower most of the summer attracting bees, butterflies and other insects, others are pulled out and composted.

When judging was complete light refreshments were served in the Commercial Railway Hotel near the station where a display of FOBS activities was inspected.

The Yorkshire In Bloom results will be announced in September.

Chairman of FOBS Paul Marshall said: “Our regular volunteers have managed to keep the station up to a very high standard all year round and the station was probably looking the best it has been.

Brighouse Railway Station is going for gold at In Bloom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad