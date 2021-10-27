Brighouse teenager is all set for final of UK pageant

Evie eppelstone has reached the final of Miss Teen Galaxy UK.

Evie Heppelstone, 15, recently won the title of Miss Teen Calderdale Galaxy. This means that she will be competing in the grand final in November with girls from all over the country.

Lightcliffe Academy pupil Evie said: “I am so excited to have made it to the final, it is a great achievement and I can not wait to meet all of the other girls!”

The final is being held in November 2021 at Park Hall Hotel, Lancashire and the winner of Miss Teen Galaxy - UK will travel to the USA with contestants from all over the world, to compete in the Miss Teen Galaxy International final, which is being held in the summer of 2022.

Evie and her mum Alison.

Evie’s sponsor is her Mum Alison Heppelstone’s business ‘Skin Coach’ a skin clinic in Cleckheaton. Alison said: “I’m really proud of Evie for stepping out of her comfort and entering herself into a prestigious event. She entered to help grow her confidence within herself and to meet new people.

“It’s a brave thing to do! I’m really proud she reached the finals and even more so that it has given her enjoyment for helping others via charity and voluntary work.”

The pair recently held a charity bake sale at the Cleckheaton clinic and raised £555 for Yorkshire charity Candlelighters.

Candlelighters is a charity bringing light and hope to families facing childhood cancer across Yorkshire, providing emotional, practical and financial support from diagnosis and for as long is needed, as well finding into childhood cancers.

Evie is now collecting hygiene and sanitary products for Local Brighouse charity Focus 4 Hope for local homeless and refugees.

There will be a donation box within Skin Coach in Cleckheaton for clients to donate any products.