Ellie Horrocks, 19, is attempting to break the world record for the most chest-to-floor burpees in 24 hours, all in support of Blood Cancer UK.

She will be tackling this testing task at the 606 Strength and Conditioning Gym in Wharfedale Road in Bradford on April 6 and 7.

The inspiration behind Ellie’s extraordinary challenge is her grandfather Tony’s battle with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which was diagnosed in April 2022, and drove her commitment to make a meaningful impact.

Ellie’s target is not only to beat the current world record of 8,116 burpees but also to raise £8,117 in donations.

Ellie has completied the Ironman 70.3 in Lanzarote and securing the title of first female in the brutal triathlon.