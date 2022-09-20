Brighouse Third Age group hold their September walk
Brighouse Third Age group took part in their September walk.
By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:00 am
On Thursday, September 15 they took part in a circular walk around Mirfield.
Starting alongside the River Calder and then joining the canal at Battyeford Island to Cooper Bridge, the group went back towards Mirfield along the canal.
After lunch, they headed back over a disused railway viaduct and along the hillside above the valley before rejoining the canal and river back to the starting point.
The group would like to thanks walk leaders Helen and Paul Somerville.