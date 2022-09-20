Brighouse Third Age group hold their September walk

On Thursday, September 15 they took part in a circular walk around Mirfield.

Starting alongside the River Calder and then joining the canal at Battyeford Island to Cooper Bridge, the group went back towards Mirfield along the canal.

After lunch, they headed back over a disused railway viaduct and along the hillside above the valley before rejoining the canal and river back to the starting point.

Brighouse Third Age Group

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...