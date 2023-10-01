Brighouse Third Age Walking Group takes in lovely views around Norland on recent walk

Thirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland. Picture: Mike Halliwell

The wet and windy weather broke for the day and the sun shone down on walkers.

The group started near the Moorcock Inn at Norland and walked up onto the Moor, taking in the beautiful views up and down the Ryburn Valley, from Ripponden to Sowerby Bridge.

They took many footpaths along the edge of the valley, taking a picnic lunch on the edge of the Ryburn Golf Course, before finishing back at The Moorcock.

