Brighouse Third Age Walking Group takes in lovely views around Norland on recent walk
Thirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
The wet and windy weather broke for the day and the sun shone down on walkers.
The group started near the Moorcock Inn at Norland and walked up onto the Moor, taking in the beautiful views up and down the Ryburn Valley, from Ripponden to Sowerby Bridge.
They took many footpaths along the edge of the valley, taking a picnic lunch on the edge of the Ryburn Golf Course, before finishing back at The Moorcock.