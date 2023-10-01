News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Brighouse Third Age Walking Group takes in lovely views around Norland on recent walk

Thirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Thirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland. Picture: Mike HalliwellThirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Thirteen members took part in the Brighouse Third Age September walk around Norland. Picture: Mike Halliwell

The wet and windy weather broke for the day and the sun shone down on walkers.

The group started near the Moorcock Inn at Norland and walked up onto the Moor, taking in the beautiful views up and down the Ryburn Valley, from Ripponden to Sowerby Bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They took many footpaths along the edge of the valley, taking a picnic lunch on the edge of the Ryburn Golf Course, before finishing back at The Moorcock.

Share your community stories with us.

Email news and pictures to [email protected]