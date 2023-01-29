The awards aim to find “truly remarkable people who celebrate nature and the diverse landscape within the South Pennines Park”, which covers 460 sq miles cutting across the Yorkshire and Lancashire borders and is home to 660,000 residents.

The awards feature seven categories and a special recognition judges’ award. They are open to individuals, businesses or groups who support the park’s ethos of “looking after nature and each other”.

The categories are: sustainable business of the year, community champion, well-being champion, green legacy award, nature recovery award, young nature champion of the year, and creative champion of the year.

Helen Noble, chief executive of the South Pennines Park, said: “We believe in celebrating both natural and built landscapes and the people within the park.

“We hear about projects that promote the diversity, inclusivity and benefits that the park has to offer and projects that aim to protect the park for this and future generations.

“Often, these projects fly under the radar but we want to shine a light on the good work that people are doing and urge others to play a part in the protection of our landscape.”

People can enter nominees in as many of the seven categories as they like. The deadline is Friday, May 12.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in June.

