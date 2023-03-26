News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
19 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
20 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Brighouse walkers follow in the footsteps of The Railway Children

Members of the Brighouse Third Age Walking Group took inspiration from a literary classic for their latest walk.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This month’s walk was circular from Oxenhope, following a route called the Railway Children Walk.

Nineteen members took part, using a long and short route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Brighouse Third Age Walking Group said: “Starting near the Railway station at Oxenhope, we crossed over the tracks just past the station and climbed up the hill, past the 3 Chimneys House used in the shooting of the film.

Outside Haworth Station. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Outside Haworth Station. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Outside Haworth Station. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Most Popular

"We then followed footpaths along the hillside above the Worth Valley into Haworth, arriving between the Parsonage and St Michael and All Angels Church. Following a quick look inside the church we split into two groups, one spent and hour or so in Haworth the rest did a circular route via Oakworth back to Haworth then returned to Oxenhope using the route next to the railway.

“Many thanks to Pat and Tony Priestley for planning and leading the walk."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
These are the 26 Halifax and Calderdale restaurants, cafes and takeaways given 5...
Group on the bridge. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Group on the bridge. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Group on the bridge. Picture: Mike Halliwell
Brighouse