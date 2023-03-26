Brighouse walkers follow in the footsteps of The Railway Children
Members of the Brighouse Third Age Walking Group took inspiration from a literary classic for their latest walk.
This month’s walk was circular from Oxenhope, following a route called the Railway Children Walk.
Nineteen members took part, using a long and short route.
A spokesperson from Brighouse Third Age Walking Group said: “Starting near the Railway station at Oxenhope, we crossed over the tracks just past the station and climbed up the hill, past the 3 Chimneys House used in the shooting of the film.
"We then followed footpaths along the hillside above the Worth Valley into Haworth, arriving between the Parsonage and St Michael and All Angels Church. Following a quick look inside the church we split into two groups, one spent and hour or so in Haworth the rest did a circular route via Oakworth back to Haworth then returned to Oxenhope using the route next to the railway.
“Many thanks to Pat and Tony Priestley for planning and leading the walk."