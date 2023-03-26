A spokesperson from Brighouse Third Age Walking Group said: “Starting near the Railway station at Oxenhope, we crossed over the tracks just past the station and climbed up the hill, past the 3 Chimneys House used in the shooting of the film.

"We then followed footpaths along the hillside above the Worth Valley into Haworth, arriving between the Parsonage and St Michael and All Angels Church. Following a quick look inside the church we split into two groups, one spent and hour or so in Haworth the rest did a circular route via Oakworth back to Haworth then returned to Oxenhope using the route next to the railway.