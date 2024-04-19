Brighouse woman celebrates 100th birthday with a surprise party at Calderdale community centre
The Huddersfield and Halifax Branch of the Keep Fit Association (KFA) held a birthday party to celebrate the birthday of member Jean Roebuck.
Sue Price, Huddersfield and Halifax KFA Branch Secretary, said: “The surprise party was held at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre last month. Jean thought she was coming to a Keep Fit Spring Event to do our raffle.
"Much to her surprise over fifty friends greeted her, many of whom Jean has known through her years as a member of the Keep Fit Association. Everyone enjoyed afternoon tea followed by ‘Boogie Bingo’”
Jean has been involved with the KFA since the 1960s and still attends her weekly keep fit class.
She has performed in many keep fit displays at branch, regional and national level performing at the Royal Albert Hall in the Yorkshire team on numerous occasions over the years.
Sue added: “We are all so proud of Jean and her secret to reaching the grand old age – Keeping Fit and the occasional glass of Merlot or Sherry!”