Brighouse woman says she ‘never dreads a Monday’ after swapping a career in dentistry for gas engineering

Sonia Gillespie, 35, started working for Together Housing as a gas engineer in 2019 after a huge change in her career path.

Since the age of 18 she worked as a dental nurse and despite living a fulfilling life with her two children and her husband, it was her career path which gave her little satisfaction.

The mum-of-two decided to take a leap of faith and enrolled herself onto an apprenticeship scheme in gas engineering with plumbing.

The year-long course offered Sonia a way to enter the gas industry and helped her to secure her role with Together Housing’s gas teams.

Sonia said: “I always knew I wanted to step into an industry where there aren’t as many women because I wanted to be able to have that sense of achievement and to prove that being a woman doesn’t limit you.

"My mum was an electrical engineer, so I was never brought up to shy away from jobs like this, if anything, it was the norm for me.

“My family and friends supported me massively during the process and even though I had a steady job, two kids and a house to run with my husband, none of that became an obstacle in this journey.

“I was told Together Housing would be a good company to work for and they would give me an equal number of opportunities to thrive in this role and that’s exactly what has happened. Four years, down the line, and I get so much job satisfaction even now. I’m really happy, I don’t dread Mondays anymore.”

As a gas engineer, Sonia works around countless Together Housing properties around the Yorkshire and Humber area, carrying out annual gas safety checks and repairs.

Sonia added: “People tend to assume that certain jobs, more physical jobs, aren’t suitable for women but that’s not the case. I go into some properties and there’s little girls living there who look at me doing a job they would usually see a man do.

“They sometimes even question it because it’s not what they’re used to seeing but I can give them that outlook so that in the future, when they start thinking about where they want to go in life, a job like mine, won’t seem unachievable but actually, a realistic option for them to do.”

Geoff Wallis, Repairs Team Coordinator for Together Housing, met Sonia during a careers fair at the end of her apprenticeship.

After seeing her CV and meeting her in person, Geoff offered the Sonia the role that she now has.

He said: “Sonia’s career story is one we’re really proud of. There aren’t many people who would completely change their career path whilst having a secure job and raising two young children, but she did it with such passion and determination that there was no doubt she would succeed.

“I’m thrilled she came to us during the careers event.