Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur in final of BBC1's The Apprentice tonight

Harpreet, whose parents Pete and Jas run Waring Green Stores on Garden Road in Brighouse, has made it through weeks of challenges to reach the last stage of the contest.

We will find out tonight is she has been picked for the £250,000 investment by Lord Alan Sugar for her tasty desserts business Barni's.

The 30-year-old, who used to work in her parents' shop, is up against Kathryn Burn and her pyjama enterprise.

Harpreet Kaur, from Brighouse, has made it to the final of The Apprentice

Both entrepreneurs plan to use the prize money to grow their current businesses.

Harpreet wants to expand Barni’s Desserts and turn it into a leading UK brand.

She already has two dessert parlours - on Hillhouse Lane in Huddersfield and White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds - as well as an online service that delivers nationwide. The business currently has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram.

To find out more about Harpreet's business, visit https://barnisworld.com/

Harpreet's parents, Pete and Jas, run Waring Green Stores in Brighouse