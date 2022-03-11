Brighouse's Harpreet through to semi-finals of BBC's The Apprentice

Harpreet Kaur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores in Brighouse, successfully made it through last night's double eviction episode, which saw contestants tasked with creating and marketing their own brand of baby food.

The 30-year-old is now one of only four contestants left competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

Harpreet, who used to work in her parents' shop, teamed up with her sister, Gurvinder, to open dessert parlour Barni’s in Huddersfield.

The Apprentice candidate Harpreet Kaur with her parents, Jas and Pete

The enterprise has been a huge success, and they have opened a second outlet in The White Rose Centre in Leeds as well as starting a home delivery service.

The Apprentice is on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.