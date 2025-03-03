A Calderdale musician was among the winners of this year’s Brit Awards.

Lizzie Mayland, who grew up in Hebden Bridge and was a pupil at North Halifax Grammar School, is part of The Last Dinner Party who were crowned Best New Artist at the awards on Saturday.

The band were nominated for four awards in total, also being put forward in the Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act categories.

Last Dinner Party also performed during the ceremony help at London’s O2 Arena, which was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies and Emily Roberts of The Last Dinner Party during The Brit Awards 2025

North Halifax Grammar School posted a congratulatory message to Lizzie on their social media: “Congratulations to former NHGS student Lizzie Mayland and The Last Dinner Party who took home the Best New Artist award at the BRITS 2025.”

