Todmorden in Bloom will go up against Glastonbury, Upton, Ainsdale and Forres within the ‘town’ category of the contest run by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and will be judged on its “commitment to improving the local environment, community engagement and horticultural excellence”.

This year is Britain in Bloom’s 60th anniversary, and the theme of friendship has been chosen “to highlight the way in which community gardening can bring people together and enrich lives”.

Sheila Greenwood, chairperson of Todmorden in Bloom, said: “It’s been 16 years since we last qualified for the Britain in Bloom finals so to say we are delighted is an understatement.

Members of the Todmorden in Bloom gardening group. The group has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious RHS Britain in Bloom 2024 competition.

"To be the only town representing Yorkshire is a huge achievement and testament to the many hours, over 25 years, that the Todmorden in Group volunteers spend gardening week in, week out, come rain and shine.

"For this nomination to also coincide with 50 years of the foundation of Calderdale, this couldn’t be more fitting for the celebration of ‘Culturedale’.

"Our main aim is for Todmorden to look the best it possibly can, and for everybody to feel proud of our beautiful town.”

The group is formed of both new members and members who have been there from its beginning. Members are involved in different projects across the area, including Friends of Todmorden Station and the Canal Trust. A passion for gardening and friendships is a core part of the group.

The Todmorden in Bloom group will go against four other towns in their category, in the hope of winning the Overall Winner 2024 award. The gardening group will be judged by two RHS judges in the summer, with the winner being announced in autumn 2024.

Vicky, Todmorden in Bloom secretary, said: “ As someone who is not from Todmorden, everyone was very friendly.

"Gardening around the town also helped me get to know Tod better and I’ve met people, for example the mayor, and gone to events as

part of the group, that I never would have otherwise.”

Todmorden in Bloom is one of 52 finalists across the country, which will compete within 11 categories: town centres and city centres, BIDs, urban community, coastal, city, small city, large town, town, small town, large village, and village.

Only one group from all the categories will be crowned Overall Winner 2024.

Kay Clark, RHS community development manager, said: “While planting trends may change and environmental practices evolve, the belief that plants and communal green spaces are important for creating healthy and happy communities endures.

"Britain in Bloom groups across the UK work to enhance the local environment, share skills and knowledge, and create opportunities to improve local wellbeing.”

As part of this year’s celebrations, the groups will collectively plant two million “friendship flower” seeds given to them by the RHS. Todmorden in Bloom – along with the other finalists – will be judged this summer and winners will be announced in the autumn.

There are 3,500 community groups involved in Britain in Bloom and its related campaigns from communities both rural and urban, covering England, Scotland, Wales, Ulster, and the Channel Islands.