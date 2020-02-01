Britain's Got Talent stars Boogie Storm to appear at Hali-con

Britain's Got Talent dancing sensation Boogie Storm will be appearing at the third Hali-Con event in Halifax

Now into its fourth year the event continues to grow in popularity with comic fans and cosplayers.

Britain Got Talent's Boogie Storm.

The Inspire Centre at Calderdale College will play host to attractions and special guests on March 1 including the dancing storm-troopers who found fame on the ITV talent show.

Martin Ballard, one of the organisers of Hali-Con said: "We've put together an impressive show.

"The biggest coup I've managed to pull off is getting Boogie Storm who are so busy after everything they've done on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, They also got Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer for America's Got Talent: The Champions, but they're committed to Halifax and can't wait to come along to the show.

"We've also got actors from Star Wars, Dr Who and Superman amongst others.

"We've got lots of superhero stuff coming along, huge transformers from the films, including the infamous Wall scene that Batman & Robin used to climb up to have a rather cool photo with. "

Miltos Yerolemou who was the sword fighting teacher on Game of Thrones will also be in attendance.

He will be youngsters how things were done in the series with a live action class for a very limited few.

Tickets are £7 adults, £5 u16, £20 for a family or £5 a student and are available here