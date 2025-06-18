Brothers to take on 100 hole charity golf challenge in memory of their dad at Lightcliffe Golf Club

Two brothers are swinging into action to raise vital funds for Brain Tumour Focus by taking on a 100-hole golf challenge at Lightcliffe Golf Club on Friday.

The challenge has been created in memory of Harry and Freddie Philp’s father Alain, who sadly passed away from a brain tumour in 2024 at the age of 51.

The pair and 10 friends will tee off at 4am as the sun rises, playing until approximately 8pm. Each participant will complete 100 holes – that’s over 400 shots and more than 20 miles of walking per person.

“The more tired we get, the tougher it will be, but that’s part of what makes it meaningful,” says Harry. “Creating this challenge with my brother and our friends is our way of doing something positive after losing dad.

"We’re proud to support Brain Tumour Focus and help bring the MRI scanner to the Leeds area – it means a lot to our family to make a difference for others facing this devastating diagnosis.”

The community response has seen over £6,000 raised to date and more donations expected as the event nears. Supporters from the local area, where Alain was well known, are anticipated at Lightcliffe Golf Club to cheer the teams on and take part in an evening fundraiser featuring a live auction, raffle and entertainment.