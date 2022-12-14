Calderdale Council’s Cabinet reaffirmed their decision to demolish in full the Centre at Threeways, Ovenden, but say the process will allow time to address issues which had been raised.

And a commitment remains to help tenants who would have to leave the site find new premises said the councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will remain of major importance to the area, they insisted.

Threeways Centre, Ovenden

Scrutiny councillors had ‘called-in’ the original decision and called for a rethink and partial rather than total demolition, with some buildings able to be used.

Councillor Regan Dickenson said Place scrutiny board members agreed there were many benefits for people living locally from the services provided at the centre, and discussed how these might be continued to be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They fully accepted at least part of the site needs to be demolished but urged Cabinet to explore partial demolition as an alternative, meaning some tenants could stay in place.

Questions about consultation had also been raised, and that this had not always been meaningful or inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Regan Dickenson

Demolition without a plan risked leaving a blighted site, said Coun Dickenson (Con, Rastrick).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ovenden ward councillor Coun Stuart Cairney (Labour) said there must be a definite plan for the site after demolition, embedding mixed development.

It was a very important matter for residents with Threeways and its services raised at every ward forum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make it clear to the community that it is important to you as well as them – and that needs to be shown by action,” he said.

Ovenden ward councillor Coun Stuart Cairney (Labour) said there must be a definite plan for the Threeways site after demolition, embedding mixed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre said Cabinet members attended the scrutiny hearing, made notes, and discussed their decision again to see if there was an alternative way forward to full demolition of the buildings, formerly a secondary school site.

However, safety issues highlighted by council officers remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m afraid we felt nothing we heard in scrutiny addressed our concerns about the urgent safety issues at Threeways, which meant we felt we had to go ahead with demolishing the tower as quickly as we can and that then necessitates the closure of the site,” she said.

However, demolition will not happen instantly, there were processes to go through likely to take some months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre

“Most importantly for the tenants already at Threeways, and the residents, it does allow time for other issues raised to be looked at,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included officers helping tenants find other suitable – and local – homes.

Consultation would take place as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund funding Calderdale would be getting for north Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are not looking at demolition as a full stop, we are looking at it very much as the start of a new future which has a mixed site which we hope will be of value to the people of North Halifax for many years to cone,” said Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden).

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member with responsibility for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said Cabinet members recognised consultation engagement must be meaningful and ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile at nearby Mixenden Hub, tenders had been completed, bids within budget and a contractor chosen with start dates to be announced in the new year, said Deputy Leader Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member with responsibility for Towns, Engagement and Public Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad