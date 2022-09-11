Burlees House fire: Fundraiser for blaze-hit Hebden Bridge businesses reaches £25,000
An appeal for the Hebden Bridge businesses devastated by a huge fire has raised more than £25,000.
An online collection was launched by Community Foundation for Calderdale after the blaze at Burlees House and La Perla Restaurant on Hangingroyde Lane last month.
Collection tubs for the businesses were also placed across Calderdale, and Hebden Bridge Trades Club held a fundraising gig.
The cash will go to the restaurant and people who worked from Burlees House, who range from accountants and solicitors to artists and photographers.
One of the Calder Ward’s councillors Josh Fenton-Glynn praised the genorosity and spirit of the community.
“Thanks to all the people who donated generously to the Burlees House fund last month,” he posted on social media.
"The final fundraising total is now a little over £25,000, which is honestly an extraordinary show of the generosity and spirit of our community.
"The next steps will be to give the money to the various businesses who’ve been impacted. We will be doing this in conjunction with the brilliant folk of the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, who’ve offered to administer that for the community foundation and business forum. I’ll update again soon.
"A particular thanks must go to the Hebden Royd Business Forum, Community Foundation for Calderdale, The Trades Club and all the amazing people of Calderdale who supported this appeal.”
The fire caused much of Hebden Bridge town centre to be shut off while emergency services dealt with the flames.
The owner of La Perla told the Courier at the time how he had been left “gutted and heartbroken”.