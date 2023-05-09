News you can trust since 1853
Burnley Road accident: Flowers and messages at scene of horrific crash near Halifax which killed teen pay tribute to "truly kind soul"

Floral tributes and messages have been left at the scene of a devastating crash near Halifax which killed a teenager.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:15 BST

As reported by the Courier earlier today, a 19-year-old man died in the three-car collision on Burnley Road in Luddenden Foot on Sunday.

Bouquets of flowers have been laid where the crash happened with messages to the young man.

They include one with the message: “A truly kind soul and so loved by all of us.

Flowers at of fatal crash scene of the crash on Burnley RoadFlowers at of fatal crash scene of the crash on Burnley Road
"So devastated to lose you and especially so young.”

Another read: “You were always someone anyone could turn to, one of a kind.”

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has video of the circumstances leading up to it to get in touch.

It happened shortly before 5.40pm and involved a blue Seat Ibiza, a red Volkswagen Take Up and a black BMW 320D.

Flowers at of fatal crash scene on Burnley RoadFlowers at of fatal crash scene on Burnley Road
Police say the Seat – being driven by the teenager who died - was travelling along the A646 Burnley Road towards Halifax when it attempted to overtake the Take Up close to the junction with Rose Grove, causing minor damage to the VW’s wing mirror.

The Seat then continued along the road before it was involved in a head-on collision with the BMW on a sweeping left-hand bend.

Anyone who has information should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 1477 of May 7.

The road was shut for several hours in both directions while police investigated and the air ambulance is understood to have been called out.

