Bus bears name of Halifax hero in wheelchair rugby league world cup-winning England team

Rob, 21, who plays for his hometown club Halifax Panthers, now appears on the front of a single-decker bus that will be used on routes throughout the area and spread knowledge of his achievements among local people as well as fans.

The idea to name the bus was made by drivers at the Halifax depot after Rob has enjoyed a phenomenal year of success in the game. He helped Halifax Panthers win a thrilling Wheelchair Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos last October, scoring five tries in a 52-48 win, and was also named the club’s Player of the Year 2022.

First Bus has named one of its Halifax fleet after Rob Hawkins, a member of England’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winning team. Picture by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am honoured to have a First Bus named after me. After winning the World Cup last November alongside some of the best team-mates and staff that I could possibly ask for I would never have thought that I would be getting opportunities like this and to be recognised in my home town of Halifax.”

And he’s managed to arrange a special treat for fans by bringing the wheelchair rugby league world cup to Yorkshire for the first time since England lifted the trophy after beating France at Manchester Central arena in November last year.

Fans will be able to get up close to the world cup this weekend (Sunday 27 August) when Halifax Panthers take on Widnes Vikings in the Betfred Championship game at Shay Stadium.

The cup will be on display together with the Rob Hawkins bus in the car park prior to kick-off where fans will be able to get selfies.

Rob Hawkins with Craig Turrner (centre) and Michael O'Neill, Unite branch chair at Halifax depot. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

“It is amazing to think there’ll be the bus and the World Cup at the Shay Stadium on the same day and I cannot wait for everyone to see it,” added Rob.

Craig Turner, Operations Manager at the First Bus Halifax depot, said: “Rob is a local hero and when the drivers suggested they would like to honour him with a bus naming we thought this would be the perfect way to celebrate him in the communities we serve.

“It’s going to be an exciting day on Sunday to be there with the bus and the wheelchair rugby world cup and we expect there will be plenty of fans wanting to get in on the action.”

Rob also paid tribute to fellow Halifax Panthers team-mates, Wayne Boardman, Jack Brown and Sebastian Bechara, who played for England in the world cup final and have helped his career.