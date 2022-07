20-year-old former Halifax soldier Josh Highley, from Sowerby Bridge, died in the incident on Burnley Road on Friday, June 3.

Immediately after the accident, a bus driver was arrested on suspicion of riving while being over the limit for prescription drugs. He has subsequently been released without charge and no further action will be taken.

An inquest into Josh's death has been opened and adjourned.

Flowers at the scene of the accident